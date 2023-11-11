Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,348 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $38,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 201,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,235,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.42 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $947,160. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

