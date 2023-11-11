Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

