ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of PRA opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1,729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 153,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Featured Articles

