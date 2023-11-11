ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Lowered to $4.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.72.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 4.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.