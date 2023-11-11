Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,641 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

