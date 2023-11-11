Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 56,903 NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 3.56% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUAG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 370,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $634,000.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUAG opened at $19.89 on Friday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

