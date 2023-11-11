Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.83. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.87.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

