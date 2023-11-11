Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 7,323 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,299,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 334,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,850,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 274,774 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $20.87 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.