Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.19 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.