Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,605 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $262.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

