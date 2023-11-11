Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $71,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.09.

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $469.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $469.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

