Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $958,000 Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $200,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.