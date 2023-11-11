Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $988,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

