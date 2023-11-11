Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 319 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

