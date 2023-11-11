Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 775 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

