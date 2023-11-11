Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,314,468,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE MGM opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

