Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,316 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

