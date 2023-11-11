Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.