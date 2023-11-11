Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $77.05 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

