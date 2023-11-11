Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 131 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.59.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.