Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,808 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $78.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.