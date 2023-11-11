Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,895 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,336,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

