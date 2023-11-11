Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 996 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.