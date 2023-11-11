Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

