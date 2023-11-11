Purple Innovation’s (PRPL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 31.1 %

Shares of PRPL opened at $0.56 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

