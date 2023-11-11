Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Shares Up 5.2%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Qualstar Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

