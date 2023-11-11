Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Desjardins

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$36.50 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$35.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.00.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$26.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

