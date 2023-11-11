Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Up 0.6%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.10). Approximately 2,518,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,899,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.10).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 91.20 ($1.13).
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
