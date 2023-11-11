RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), reports. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

RADCOM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,181,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 17.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in RADCOM by 23.1% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

