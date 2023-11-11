Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.33.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RL opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after buying an additional 700,948 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.