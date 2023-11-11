Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $135.76.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.