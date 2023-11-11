Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock worth $2,006,122 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $62.69 on Friday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

