Rational Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.