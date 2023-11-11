Rational Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 315.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

