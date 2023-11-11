Rational Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

