Rational Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

