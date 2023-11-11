Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

T opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

