Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.5 %

WBA stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

