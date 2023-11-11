Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SO opened at $68.08 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

