Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 128,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,066,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,187 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,128,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

