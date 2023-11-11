RB Global (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $73.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.57.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $60.17 on Friday. RB Global has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.89.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,519.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,825 shares of company stock valued at $349,114. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RB Global by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.