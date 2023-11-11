RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

RB Global Stock Down 10.3 %

NYSE RBA opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,825 shares of company stock valued at $349,114 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in RB Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RB Global by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

