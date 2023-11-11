RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.50.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RMAX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RMAX opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a market cap of $168.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,923,083.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,027,186. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,601,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

