Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $41,793.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135. 23.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

