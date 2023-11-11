Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.