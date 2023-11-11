Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $67.50

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.50 to $67.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

