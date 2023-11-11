Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.20. 9,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 911% from the average session volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Redcare Pharmacy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

