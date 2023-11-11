Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REED shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

