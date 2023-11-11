Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,178 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after purchasing an additional 318,406 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

