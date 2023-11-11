Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $18.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $162.18. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

